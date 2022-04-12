Loading...
This is how Sunderland's home form compares with the rest of League One (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s home form compares to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Portsmouth ahead of crucial end of season games at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have three crucial home games to come before the end of the season, starting with the visit of Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:05 pm

Alex Neil’s side have just five games in order to secure themselves a place in the League One playoffs.

To do this, they are likely going to have to make the most of their upcoming games at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats host Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Rotherham before the season finishes on April 30 in what is set to be a pivotal few weeks in their season.

Therefore, can supporters go into this period full of optimism that their home form will be enough to secure a top-six berth this season?

Here, to see if supporters can be excited about Sunderland’s form at the Stadium of Light, we take a look at how each League One team has done at home this season and what the league table would look like if only results at home counted:

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra

Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 4, drawn: 4, lost: 13, goal difference: -20, points: 16

Photo: Pete Norton

2. 23rd - Gillingham

Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 4, drawn: 7, lost: 10, goal difference: -21, points: 19

Photo: Jacques Feeney

3. 22nd - AFC Wimbledon

Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 2, drawn: 13, lost: 6, goal difference: -6, points: 19

Photo: Christopher Lee

4. 21st - Lincoln City

Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 5, drawn: 5, lost: 11, goal difference: -8, points: 20

Photo: George Wood

