Alex Neil’s side have just five games in order to secure themselves a place in the League One playoffs.

To do this, they are likely going to have to make the most of their upcoming games at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats host Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Rotherham before the season finishes on April 30 in what is set to be a pivotal few weeks in their season.

Therefore, can supporters go into this period full of optimism that their home form will be enough to secure a top-six berth this season?

Here, to see if supporters can be excited about Sunderland’s form at the Stadium of Light, we take a look at how each League One team has done at home this season and what the league table would look like if only results at home counted:

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 4, drawn: 4, lost: 13, goal difference: -20, points: 16 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Gillingham Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 4, drawn: 7, lost: 10, goal difference: -21, points: 19 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. 22nd - AFC Wimbledon Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 2, drawn: 13, lost: 6, goal difference: -6, points: 19 Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

4. 21st - Lincoln City Record at home this season = played: 21, won: 5, drawn: 5, lost: 11, goal difference: -8, points: 20 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales