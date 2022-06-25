Loading...
How does Sunderland's stunning home record compare to their Championship rivals? (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

How Sunderland’s fantastic home record last season compares with their Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Reading

Results at the Stadium of Light could be the difference between success and failure next season.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:12 pm

Alex Neil will want his side to make the Stadium of Light into a fortress next year as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Getting results on their own turf will be the bedrock to success for the Black Cats next year.

Last season saw Sunderland have a stunning record at home and was one of the main reasons for their eventual promotion via the playoffs.

But how did their form on Wearside compare with the teams they will be facing this season?

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s record at the Stadium of Light compares with the rest of the Championship to highlight what a great strength their form at home could prove to be for the Black Cats next season.

1. Watford

2021/22 home record = played: 19, won: 2, drew: 2, lost: 15, points: 8 (-29 GD)

2. Norwich City

2021/22 home record = played: 19, won: 3, drew: 3, lost: 13, points: 12 (-31 GD)

3. Burnley

2021/22 home record = played: 19, won: 5, drew: 6, lost: 8, points: 21 (-7 GD)

4. Cardiff City

2021/22 home record = played: 23, won: 7, drew: 4, lost: 12, points: 25 (-7 GD)

