This is what the supercomputer believes is in-store for Sunderland this season.

How Sunderland's dire Stoke City defeat leaves play-off hopes according to supercomputer plus Middlesbrough, West Brom and Watford verdicts

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
18 minutes ago

Sunderland’s play-off hopes have taken a knock recently following three defeats in a row.

Their latest was a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Stoke City at the Stadium of Light, a defeat that leaves them six points off the play-off places.

Up next is a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday, a game that gives Sunderland the perfect opportunity to bounce back from this weekend’s defeat. But what is the supercomputer forecasting for the Black Cats this campaign?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 42 (-29 GD) - Chances of relegation: 87%

2. 23) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 43 (-23 GD) - Chances of relegation: 77%

3. 22) Wigan Athletic

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 44 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 74%

4. 21) Cardiff City

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 51 (-14 GD) - Chances of relegation: 17%

