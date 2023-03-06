How Sunderland's dire Stoke City defeat leaves play-off hopes according to supercomputer plus Middlesbrough, West Brom and Watford verdicts
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Sunderland’s play-off hopes have taken a knock recently following three defeats in a row.
Their latest was a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Stoke City at the Stadium of Light, a defeat that leaves them six points off the play-off places.
Up next is a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday, a game that gives Sunderland the perfect opportunity to bounce back from this weekend’s defeat. But what is the supercomputer forecasting for the Black Cats this campaign?
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
