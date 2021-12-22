How Sunderland's Carabao Cup exit at Arsenal underlined two new January transfer priorities

How was Nathan Broadhead, the head coach was asked?

"It's a disaster..." was the blunt reply.

"We're going to need some help in January."

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

The exact severity of the injury remains unclear but Johnson's immediate assessment confirmed what everyone who had witnessed Broadhead trudge off the pitch already suspected.

The Everton loanee was still driving at the Arsenal defence, causing yet more problems after his superb goal when he went down with a hamstring injury.

Hands on head, he knew straight away, trudging down the tunnel disconsolate.

Broadhead missed around five weeks with a hamstring issue earlier this season and were it to be a similar scenario this time around, the 23-year-old could be looking at eight or nine crucial League One games missed.

All will hope it does not come to that, but what is clear is that a position that looked in need of some attention in the January window is now a key priority.

Broadhead was, as expected, a crucial part of Sunderland' s game plan at the Emirates.

Comfortable taking possession and dragging his side up the pitch, and regularly making dangerous runs beyond the defence to offer an out ball for his team. He was a threat long before his superb first-touch finish, and it reflected how quickly he has become central to Sunderland's uptick in attacking threat.

The need for another player of his ilk is clear, not just in terms of maintaining the current form, but because Ross Stewart is again Sunderland's only recognised senior striker.

Though he proved to be fine to play on, the moment he went down with a minor contact knock in the opening minutes of the second half illustrated just how quickly Sunderland could become exposed in a crucial area of a pitch.

An orthodox right back and more depth in central midfield remain key, but a centre forward will almost certainly need to arrive if Sunderland are to maintain their top-two push.

Tuesday night's spirited defeat also underlined the likely need for a new central defender in the window.

Frederik Alves was not included in the squad, with Johnson confirming afterwards that his exclusion was neither injury nor COVID-19 related.

It's understood the decision was based on an 'attitude error' in training. It is not thought to be a particularly serious breach, but given the head coach has already admitted that a January recall is possible, this latest development surely makes a return to West Ham United even more likely.

Johnson has regularly talked up Alves' attributes as a player, but has called on him to be more aggressive on and off the ball.

Time looks to be running out for an unlikely turnaround.

That he is currently not pushing for selection leaves Sunderland a senior centre back short, and Johnson will surely want more competition for his current incumbents.

It's also an area of the pitch where they are perhaps still lacking some speed and consistency, which is what it was initially hoped Alves would bring.

Nothing is decided there yet, but January looks to be growing in importance by the game.

