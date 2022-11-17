Sunderland’s allocation for their trip to Hull City on Saturday, December 17 has already sold out with over 2000 Black Cats fans expected to make the trip to the MKM Stadium the weekend before Christmas.

Their following away from home isn’t going unnoticed either with Reading boss Paul Ince hailing Sunderland’s away following at Birmingham City last week as an example for Royals fans to follow. Ince said: "But it would be nice if we could get some more support. I watched Birmingham versus Sunderland on Friday night and Sunderland had 2,000 fans. That's something we need to build as a club - all of us - to try and get that type of attendance in two or three years' time.”