News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland fans at St Andrew's during their Friday night clash with Birmingham City (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s brilliant Championship away support compares with Burnley, Sheffield United, Norwich City & Co - photo gallery

Sunderland have been backed by some stunning away support this season.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Sunderland’s allocation for their trip to Hull City on Saturday, December 17 has already sold out with over 2000 Black Cats fans expected to make the trip to the MKM Stadium the weekend before Christmas.

Their following away from home isn’t going unnoticed either with Reading boss Paul Ince hailing Sunderland’s away following at Birmingham City last week as an example for Royals fans to follow. Ince said: "But it would be nice if we could get some more support. I watched Birmingham versus Sunderland on Friday night and Sunderland had 2,000 fans. That's something we need to build as a club - all of us - to try and get that type of attendance in two or three years' time.”

Here, using data provided by The 72 on Twitter, we take a look at the away attendances for every Championship side to see how Sunderland’s following on the road compares to their rivals.

1. Millwall - 702

Millwall have been backed by an average away crowd of 702 this season.

Photo: Chloe Knott

Photo Sales

2. Huddersfield Town - 838

Huddersfield Town have been backed by an average away crowd of 838 this season.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United - 842

Rotherham United have been backed by an average away crowd of 842 this season.

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales

4. Reading - 922

Reading have been backed by an average away crowd of 922 this season.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6