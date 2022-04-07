The Black Cats are still attracting a top flight crowd in the third tier.

Much has been made of Sunderland’s support since they dropped down into League One.

Despite often having to settle for frustrating results and underwhelming performances in recent seasons, the Black Cats’ fanbase has remained loyal, and still regularly record the highest attendance figures in the Football League, let alone the third tier.

This term, for example, their average home crowd is nearly 9,000 larger than Sheffield Wednesday - their nearest rivals in the League One attendance standings.

But how do Sunderland measure up compared to the current cohort of Premier League clubs.

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s latest figures to find out the average attendance of each top flight, and to see where the Black Cats stand in comparison.

Check out the rankings below...

1. Manchester United Stadium: Old Trafford. Average Attendance: 73,058

2. Arsenal Stadium: Emirates Stadium. Average Attendance: 59,717

3. West Ham Stadium: London Stadium. Average Attendance: 58,099

4. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Average Attendance: 55,060