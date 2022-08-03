Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans unveiled a superb flag and mosaic display at the Stadium of Light before the Coventry City game with the scenes broadcast to the world on Sky Sports.

Over 40,000 fans were in attendance to cheer the Wearsiders on for their first Championship game in over 1,500 days.

To mark the occasion, supporter group The Spirit of ‘37 organised a huge surfer flag in the Roker End alongside a full-stadium red and white mosaic to greet the players ahead of the clash against Coventry.

The atmosphere at Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium was rated at 2 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The display followed similar in last season’s play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday but where does the Stadium of Light’s atmosphere rank when compared to Sunderland’s Championship rivals?

FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities and atmosphere.

The atmosphere at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road was rated at 2.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Coventry City was rated at 2.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Reading was rated at 2.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Hull City was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at the Preston was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Rotherham United's New York Stadium was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at QPR's Loftus Road was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Watford's Vicarage Road was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Burnley's Turf Moor was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Birmingham City's St Andrew's Stadium was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road was rated at 3 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Huddersfield's John Smiths Stadium was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Stoke City's stadium was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Bristol City's Ashton Gate was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at The Den - home of Millwall - was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Norwich City's Carrow Road was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at West Brom's home - The Hawthornes - was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Sunderland's Stadium of Light was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com

The atmosphere at Swansea's Liberty Stadium was rated at 3.5 stars by thousands of fans voting on footballgroundmap.com