Dyche has extended his deal at the club until the summer of 2025, making him the longest-serving boss in the Premier League, having been in charge at Turf Moor for nearly nine years.

But Dyche was reportedly just one day away from making a switch to manager Sunderland back in 2015, with the Burnley manager set to be announced before Dick Advocaat’s famous U-turn.

Dyche had just overseen Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Despite this, though, he was being lined up as Sunderland’s new chief after Advocaat had ruled out taking the role permanently.

That’s after the Dutchman had the Black Cats in the Premier League at the end of the season.

But just as Sunderland were about to open negotiations with Burnley over Dyche, Advocaat had a re-think and took the job in a call to then-owner Ellis Short.

Advocaat had originally claimed his wife was against him working full-time in the Premier League but was persuaded to take the job after Sunderland fans famously bought her flowers.

Dyche was said to be Sunderland’s first choice, though, after impressing Short with his management of Burnley.

But the call to Dyche never came after Advocaat’s change of heart.

Dyche managed to lead Burnley back to the Premier League the following season as winners of the Championship.

Indeed, the Turf Moor club have remained in the top-flight for the past five seasons whilst Sunderland have slipped to League One.

