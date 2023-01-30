Luke O’Nien played the full 90 minutes for Graeme Murty’s side, with the defender still suspended for the first team following a red card against Swansea, while new Black Cats signing Pierre Ekwah featured for an hour.

Still, after a first half without many clear-cut chances, Newcastle took the lead when Joshua Scott opened the scoring four minutes into the second half.

The young Black Cats were able to turn the match around, though, claiming just their third league win of the season in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Jewison Bennette playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

O’Nien’s presence at the back proved valuable for the hosts throughout, with the 28-year-old instructing his team-mates and sweeping up danger at the back.

At the other end Sunderland created the best opportunity of the first half after Bennette made a run down the left before delivering a low cross for Caden Kelly, with Newcastle goalkeeper Jude Smith making a strong save.

The visitors were able to open the scoring four minutes after half-time, though, with Scott cutting inside of Ellis Taylor on the right and firing a shot into the top corner.

Sunderland could have been reduced to ten men when Bennette was caught in a tangle with James Huntley and appeared to grab the Newcastle man around the neck. Both were given a yellow card, a decision which proved significant as Bennette drew the hosts level six minutes later, cutting in from the right and beating Smith with a powerful effort.

The match remained fairly even after that, yet Sunderland threatened again when Johnson’s effort was blocked following a free-kick nine minutes from time.

Johnson then took his chance three minutes later, converting Caden Kelly’s corner with a thumping header.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for their next league game at Southampton on Friday, February 10.

Sunderland U21s XI: Carney, Wilson (Jessup, 60), O’Nien, Johnson, Watson (Chaiabi, 90), Rigg (Sonha, 90), Ekwah (Scott, 60), Kelly, Bennette, Gardner, Taylor

Subs not used: Richardson

Newcastle U21s XI: Smith, Carlyon, Bondswell, Hackett, Barclay (Stewart, 66), Miley, Scott, Parkinson (Ndiweni, 72), Huntley (Vilca,81), Diallo