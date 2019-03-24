How Sunderland's stars have performed on previous Wembley visits ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

For while the Black Cats will be making only their second trip to the new Wembley Stadium, a number of Jack Ross' side have previous experience at the national stadium - albeit with mixed results. We've taken a look through the history books to see when which of Sunderland's stars have previously played at Wembley and - more importantly - how they fared on their trips. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how they got on - although it may not make too pleasant a read ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy Final...

1. Jon McLaughlin McLaughlin featured twice at Wembley during his time at Bradford. He was a second-half substitute as the Bantams lost to Swansea in the League Cup final before featuring in a 3-0 play-off final defeat against Northampton. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Glenn Loovens Loovens also ended up on the losing side during his trip to the national stadium - playing the full game as Cardiff lost to Portsmouth in the 2008 FA Cup Final. He also saw a goal chalked out for a foul. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Lee Cattermole The midfielder, of course, turned out for the Black Cats in their last trip to Wembley. He starred against Manchester City, but couldnt help to prevent a 3-1 defeat. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Chris Maguire Maguire has twice played at Wembley in this competition, having helped Oxford to the final of the Checkatrade Trophy in 2016 and 2017. The Us lost both finals, though. Getty Buy a Photo

