How Sunderland's stars have performed on previous Wembley visits ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth
As Sunderland's trip to Wembley grows ever-closer, several of their first team squad will be looking to right some wrongs against Portsmouth.
For while the Black Cats will be making only their second trip to the new Wembley Stadium, a number of Jack Ross' side have previous experience at the national stadium - albeit with mixed results. We've taken a look through the history books to see when which of Sunderland's stars have previously played at Wembley and - more importantly - how they fared on their trips. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how they got on - although it may not make too pleasant a read ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy Final...
1. Jon McLaughlin
McLaughlin featured twice at Wembley during his time at Bradford. He was a second-half substitute as the Bantams lost to Swansea in the League Cup final before featuring in a 3-0 play-off final defeat against Northampton.
Loovens also ended up on the losing side during his trip to the national stadium - playing the full game as Cardiff lost to Portsmouth in the 2008 FA Cup Final. He also saw a goal chalked out for a foul.