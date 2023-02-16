News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' wealth compares with Manchester United and Leeds owners - gallery

This is how the wealth of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to clubs in the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
2 hours ago

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest Premier League clubs to find themselves in the middle of lucrative takeover bids.

Following takeovers of Chelsea and Newcastle United in 2022 and 2021 respectively, the duo now find themselves thrust into the spotlight and there could be a change of ownership at both clubs before the season is out. Liverpool are also reportedly up for sale.

Sunderland fans aren’t unaccustomed to takeover talk either with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completing his takeover of the club in early 2021.

Here, amid renewed Premier League takeover talk, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ranks.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Photo: Francois Nel

3. Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

Photo: Clive Rose

4. Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Kyril Louis-DreyfusPremier LeagueSunderlandManchester UnitedLeeds