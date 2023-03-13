News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sunderland players during their 1-0 win over Norwich City.
Sunderland players during their 1-0 win over Norwich City.
Sunderland players during their 1-0 win over Norwich City.

How Sunderland, Norwich, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Championship fixtures compare in promotion race gallery

Sunderland’s play-off hopes appeared to be fading before Sunday’s 1-0 win at Norwich – but could the result at Carrow Road lead to a late push towards the top six?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
58 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 10th in the Championship table with ten matches remaining for each club in the division.

But how do Sunderland’s fixtures compare to the sides around them? And which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?

Ahead of the upcoming midweek fixtures, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.

Points: 51 | Remaining games: Birmingham (H), Wigan (H), Luton (A), Huddersfield (H), Coventry (A), Bristol City (H), Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)

1. (11th) Watford

Points: 51 | Remaining games: Birmingham (H), Wigan (H), Luton (A), Huddersfield (H), Coventry (A), Bristol City (H), Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)

Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Points: 52 | Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H), Luton (H), Burnley (A), Hull (H), Cardiff (A), Birmingham (H), Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)

2. (10th) Sunderland

Points: 52 | Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H), Luton (H), Burnley (A), Hull (H), Cardiff (A), Birmingham (H), Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Points 53 | Remaining fixtures: Wigan (A), Blackpool (A), Stoke (H), Swansea (A), Watford (H), QPR (A), Blackburn (A), Reading (H), Birmingham (H), Middlesbrough (A)

3. (9th) Coventry

Points 53 | Remaining fixtures: Wigan (A), Blackpool (A), Stoke (H), Swansea (A), Watford (H), QPR (A), Blackburn (A), Reading (H), Birmingham (H), Middlesbrough (A)

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Points: 54 | Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A), Millwall (H), Rotherham (A), QPR (H), Stoke (A), Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)

4. (8th) West Brom

Points: 54 | Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A), Millwall (H), Rotherham (A), QPR (H), Stoke (A), Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandMiddlesbroughWest BromTony Mowbray