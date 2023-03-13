Sunderland’s play-off hopes appeared to be fading before Sunday’s 1-0 win at Norwich – but could the result at Carrow Road lead to a late push towards the top six?
Tony Mowbray’s side sit 10th in the Championship table with ten matches remaining for each club in the division.
But how do Sunderland’s fixtures compare to the sides around them? And which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?
Ahead of the upcoming midweek fixtures, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.
1. (11th) Watford
Points: 51 | Remaining games: Birmingham (H), Wigan (H), Luton (A), Huddersfield (H), Coventry (A), Bristol City (H), Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)
Photo: Paul Harding
2. (10th) Sunderland
Points: 52 | Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H), Luton (H), Burnley (A), Hull (H), Cardiff (A), Birmingham (H), Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)
Photo: Frank Reid
3. (9th) Coventry
Points 53 | Remaining fixtures: Wigan (A), Blackpool (A), Stoke (H), Swansea (A), Watford (H), QPR (A), Blackburn (A), Reading (H), Birmingham (H), Middlesbrough (A)
Photo: David Rogers
4. (8th) West Brom
Points: 54 | Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (A), Millwall (H), Rotherham (A), QPR (H), Stoke (A), Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)
Photo: Catherine Ivill