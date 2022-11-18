We’re only in November yet there have already been several changes in the dugouts at Championship clubs this season.
Sunderland were left looking for a new head coach at the end of August as Alex Neil left the club to join league rivals Stoke City.
Tony Mowbray was then appointed at the Stadium of Light, and has taken charge of 14 matches with the Black Cats.
We’ve taken a closer look at the Championship managerial changes this season and how clubs have fared since:
1. Alex Neil - Stoke
In a surprising move Neil opted to leave Sunderland and join Stoke after The Potters sacked Michael O'Neill. Since Neil took charge Stoke have recorded five wins, three draws and seven defeats in the Championship.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Tony Mowbray - Sunderland
Sunderland were quick to appoint Neil's replacement as Mowbray was named the club's new head coach within days.The former Blackburn boss has now taken charge of 14 games with the Black Cats, winning five, drawing four and losing five.
Photo: FRANK REID 2022
3. Mark Hudson - Cardiff
After a spell as interim boss, Hudson has now been given the Cardiff job until the end of the season, following the sacking of Steve Morrison. Under Hudson the Bluebirds have won four, lost six and drawn once.
Photo: Ryan Hiscott
4. Slaven Bilic - Watford
Watford's ruthless approach saw The Hornets sack Rob Edwards after just 11 matches, before appointing Bilic on the same day. Since then Watford have climbed to fourth in the table, winning six, losing four and drawing once under their new boss.
Photo: Richard Heathcote