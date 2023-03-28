How Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle United could earn share of £300m FIFA fund
Reports have revealed that football’s world governing body FIFA will pay clubs almost £300m for sending players to the 2026 World Cup.
A report by Sky Sports News claims that the fund has been “agreed” to by FIFA and the European Club Association and has increased 70% to $355m from the $209m (£170m) clubs split as a reward for developing and releasing players to the 2022 World Cup.
The next World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, will see an increase to 48 from 32 teams and expand from 64 to 104 matches.
Sky News state that “an agreement has been reached ahead of the ECA's key annual meeting in Budapest which is due to be attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.”
The report also says that the ECA is also in talks with FIFA about forming a joint venture to sell the commercial rights to the new 32-team men's Club World Cup that is set to launch in 2025.
Sunderland were one of many clubs to benefit financially from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last winter. Every day a player remained with their national team during the World Cup break, the clubs they are contracted to were given around £9,000 per player.
The Black Cats saw Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright head to the tournament for Costa Rica and Australia respectively with the club pocketing cash from both players’ stint in Qatar.
Sunderland return to action against Burnley in the Championship on Friday night.