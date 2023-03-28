A report by Sky Sports News claims that the fund has been “agreed” to by FIFA and the European Club Association and has increased 70% to $355m from the $209m (£170m) clubs split as a reward for developing and releasing players to the 2022 World Cup.

The next World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, will see an increase to 48 from 32 teams and expand from 64 to 104 matches.

Sky News state that “an agreement has been reached ahead of the ECA's key annual meeting in Budapest which is due to be attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.”

A general view shows the World Cup original trophy on display in the Qatari capital Doha on May 6, 2022, during an event marking 200 days to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The report also says that the ECA is also in talks with FIFA about forming a joint venture to sell the commercial rights to the new 32-team men's Club World Cup that is set to launch in 2025.

The Black Cats saw Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright head to the tournament for Costa Rica and Australia respectively with the club pocketing cash from both players’ stint in Qatar.