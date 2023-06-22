The fixtures for the 2023-24 Championship season have been released - and Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media with excitement for the new campaign building...

The Black Cats kick off their season against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Stadium of Light on the first day of the campaign on August 6. Sunderland will then play Preston North End in their second game of the season and first away fixture at Deepdale on August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wearsiders play Hull City on Boxing Day away from home and Preston North End on New Year's Day at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland will finish their season against Sheffield Wednesday at home on the last day of the campaign.

But what are Black Cats supporters saying about the fixtures? The Echo asked Sunderland fans on Twitter and Facebook and this is what they said:

On Twitter, @brownh1989 told The Echo: "Hopefully a good foundation to get points on the board early."

@DanielStokell1 added: "Would’ve liked a tougher start to get the big games out the way as October, March and April are horrible months but at the same time, we still have Cov and Southampton and if we can accumulate the points early, it’ll give us momentum and something to hold on to every game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@CharlieRohan4 said: "Brilliant. I hope we get a big allocation again for Preston away."