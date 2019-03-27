How Sunderland fans at Wembley could appear in the new series of Netflix hit 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'

Netflix producers are appealing for Sunderland fans heading to Wembley as they continue filming for the second series of 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'.

The popular series hit the streaming service last season and a second season is now in production as Jack Ross' side eye promotion and cup final success as they prepare to take on Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Produced by Fulwell73, the first series of the documentary focused on the Black Cats' ill-fated 2017/18 campaign - which saw the club relegated to the third tier for the first time in three decades.

But the second instalment promises to be a more upbeat affair, with the takeover of the club by Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven ushering in a new era of positivity both on and off the pitch.

And now, the producers are calling for Sunderland fans heading to Wembley to tell their stories ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Fulwell73 are keen to capture supporters journeys in and around Wembley before the clash with Portsmouth - with the game set to take on big significance in the new series.

Sunderland fans at Wembley could appear in the new Netflix series

Any supporters interested in appearing in the documentary, or who wish to learn more, are asked to email wembleyfinal@fulwell73.com.