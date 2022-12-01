How Sunderland could make £300k from FIFA pot - if Bailey Wright's Australia cause World Cup shock
Sunderland pocketed more cash last night following Australia’s win against Denmark.
Sunderland are one of many clubs to benefit financially from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter with £189million set aside for clubs with representatives at the upcoming tournament.
Wright, 30, joined the Black Cats on an initial loan deal during the 2019-20 season in League One and has since made 100 appearances in red and white across all competition.
Wright hadn’t played in the two group games previously but came on against Denmark to help protect Australia’s lead.
Most Popular
For every day a player remains with their national team during the World Cup break, the clubs they are contracted to will be given around £9,000 per player.
The payments started from the day the player joins up with their national team and will end when the nation plays its final game of the tournament.
However, clubs will only receive the full payout for players who were signed at least two years before the start of the tournament. For players that have signed for a club within the last two years, the payment will be shared proportionally.
Another player who has benefited Sunderland is Jewison Bennette. The winger joined the club in 2022, which means Sunderland will have to share the £9,000 per-player-per-day payout with Herediano. The Black Cats will pocket the full amount from Wright’s trip.
Costa Rica could still advance to the last 16. Australia on the other hand, already have, meaning Wright will continue to earn Sunderland money.
If Wright or Benette reaches the semi-finals of the tournament, the club would be entitled to a share of around £300,000 per player.