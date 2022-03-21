The Black Cats have seven matches remaining as they try to secure a play-off place in League One, starting with a home game against Gillingham on Saturday, April 2.
Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead have both been sidelined through injury in recent weeks, but could be available for the run-in.
If everyone is fit and available, Alex Neil will have a few selection dilemmas in the coming weeks.
Here’s how the Black Cats could line up after the international break:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 5