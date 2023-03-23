How Sunderland boss got the best out of Manchester United and ex-Rangers loanee Amad

The 20-year-old has netted nine times in the Championship for Sunderland this season, cementing himself as a key player under head coach Mowbray and developing a fruitful partnership with Patrick Roberts.

Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has praised his impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stubbs, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, said: “Amad Diallo has been terrific for Tony and I think he’s been getting the best out of him. He didn’t have a good time at Rangers. Sometimes a player just doesn’t fit or settle.

Amad scores for Sunderland against Luton Town.

“It can be even harder for a winger because he is in and out of the game but Tony’s obviously given him the confidence to go and do his stuff.

"I don’t know what his attitude was like at Rangers but he flitted in and out of the team. Now he is showing his qualities on a consistent basis and it will be interesting to see what happens when he goes back to Manchester United in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland have had a couple of decent results recently that has taken them to the fringes of the play-offs but I don’t think they are going to be in the promotion mix."

Meanwhile, reflecting on the job done by Mowbray, Stubbs added: “Tony Mowbray has done so well since he has gone in there. He has always done well with young players in terms of improving them and he has done that again.

"Sunderland’s first objective this season was to stay in the Championship so from that point of view they have done brilliantly and the fact they are even talking about a play-off position shows you what a remarkable job he has done.

"I know a couple of fans who live near me and they’re over the moon with where the club is right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think this season was always going to be a stepping stone. Of course, if they do get into the play-offs anything can happen and with that fantastic support behind them you never know but I think they will just come up short.”