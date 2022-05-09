Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats won against the Owls 1-0 in the first leg at home on Friday with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart bagging the all-important goal for Alex Neil’s side, before the return leg at Hillsborough on Monday.

Tickets for the first leg on Wearside sold to the tune of 44,742 and Sheffield Wednesday are also expecting a big crowd at Hillsborough with around 34,000 fans at the game.

The estimated combined attendance across the two legs looks like it will be in the region of 75,000.

That would make the tie the best-attended League One play-off semi-final ever, surpassing the clash between Leeds United and Millwall back in 2009, which saw 50,264 fans.

The tie against Wednesday over two legs looks set to become the best-attended semi-final in EFL history, including Championship, League One and League Two.

That includes the 210 play-off semi-final ties played across the EFL since the format came into being 34 years ago.

The Championship semi-final between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in 2018 currently holds the all-time record across the EFL for a two-legged semi-final with 69,738.

Sunderland’s home leg at the Stadium of Light on Friday has also beaten Leeds' record of 37,063 for a play-off game in League One and was the best-attended EFL play-off semi-final fixture since the format began in 1987 in any British league.