The Black Cats will host the Owls in the first leg at home on Friday, before the return leg at Hillsborough three days later.

Sunderland beat Wednesday 5-0 when the teams last met on Wearside in December – although the Owls were recovering from a Covid-19 outbreak – while Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture.

And tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders of both clubs.

Tickets for the first leg on Wearside have surpassed the 35,000 mark and could be approaching 40,000 by the time Friday rolls around.

Sheffield Wednesday are also expecting a big crowd at Hillsborough with around 34,000.

The estimated combined attendance across the two legs looks like it will be in the region of 69,000-75,000.

That would make the tie the best-attended League One play-off semi-final ever, surpassing the clash between Leeds United and Millwall back in 2009, which saw 50,264 fans.

Sunderland’s home leg at the Stadium of Light on Friday is also likely to beat Leeds' record of 37,063 for a play-off game in League One.

But Sunderland might not be done yet in terms of records.

Should the game with Sheffield Wednesday live up to attendance expectations, then it could become the best-attended semi-final in EFL history, including Championship, League One and League Two.

That would include the 210 play-off semi-final ties played across the EFL since the format came into being 34 years ago.

The Championship semi-final between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in 2018 currently holds the all-time record across the EFL for a two-legged semi-final with 69,738.

All this, though, will mean nothing if Sunderland fail to do the business against Sheffield Wednesday and then at Wembley.

Sunderland have sold out their allocation of away tickets for the second leg at Hillsborough.

The Black Cats were handed 2,000 tickets for the match, the minimum amount the Owls could have provided under EFL rules.