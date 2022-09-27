How Sunderland and England could play on the same day during World Cup

The pair will face off in the Championship at the Stadium of Light after the original game was postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

However, it has now been announced that Tony Mowbray’s men will host Gary Rowett’s side at 12.30pm on Saturday, 3 December at the Stadium of Light.

The clash was initially pencilled in for Saturday, 10 September before the football-wide postponement. However, the new date could see Sunderland and England play on the same day.

England manager Gareth Southgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

If England finish second in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar this winter, Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off the knockout stages at 3pm on the same day as Sunderland’s clash against Millwall.