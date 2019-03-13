How Sunderland and Barnsley's promotion run-ins compare ahead of dramatic League One finale

The Black Cats' draw with second-placed Barnsley yesterday evening means that their automatic promotion hopes are now out of their own hands. But with ten games remaining, there are set to be plenty more twists and turns in a dramatic race for the top two. With that in mind, we've analysed Sunderland and Barnsley's remaining fixtures to see who has the toughest run-in - and to take a look at where the Tykes may slip up in the coming weeks. Scroll down and click through the pages to take a chronologial look at the two teams' final fixtures:

1. 15/16 March Barnsley take on 6th placed Doncaster on Friday evening, before Sunderland welcome struggling Walsall - currently sat 19th - on Saturday in their last League One game for a fortnight. jpimedia

2. 23 March Sunderland face a free weekend after their trip to Fleetwood was postponed - but Barnsley travel to Walsall confident of replicating their 3-0 triumph from earlier in the season. jpimedia

3. 30 March Barnsley face a potential banana-skin while Sunderland are at Wembley, as they face a Coventry side who beat them earlier in the season and still have play-off hopes of their own. pa

4. 3 April After a two-week absence, Sunderland return to League One action at Accrington after the initial clash was rained-off. The mid-table side could prove a tough nut to crack. jpimedia

