The Pilgrims are two points ahead of Sunderland in League One heading into the match, but have played a game more than the Black Cats.

Argyle have also won just one of their last four games following Friday’s 2-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland won the reverse fixture against Plymouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in December, yet a lot has changed since that meeting.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Gillesphey of Plymouth celebrates after scoring against Chelsea. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

To find out more we caught up with Argyle reporter Chris Errington from The Plymouth Herald to get the inside track on Steven Schumacher’s side.

It's two games without a win but how have Plymouth been playing?

CE: “Both of those games were away from Home Park - a 0-0 draw at Burton, who held Wigan to the same scoreline three nights later, and a 2-0 defeat at Wycombe, who are on a good run of form at the moment. Argyle struggled to create chances in those matches and clearly that needs to improve.

"However, in their last six games at Home Park they have a 100 per cent record so their confidence should be high playing in front of the Green Army again.”

What system are they likely to play?

CE: “They have played a 3-1-4-2 formation all season, firstly under Ryan Lowe when he was the manager and then Steven Schumacher after he took over from him in Sunderland (his second match as the Pilgrims' boss was the 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light). Both men are firm advocates of that system.

Who are their key players?

CE: “Their top goalscorer is Ryan Hardie, who has netted 19 times in all competitions, with 15 of them coming in League One. However, he has missed the last three games due to a thigh injury.

"Midfielder Danny Mayor is the creative heart of the team, regularly coming up with assists, while defender James Wilson has been a strong defensive presence all season and in 22-year-old goalkeeper Mike Cooper they have a player who many believe is destined for big things in the game.

What's the latest team news?

CE: “Ryan Hardie is being assessed ahead of the Easter Monday game. Argyle will hope he can return to action given the importance of the match.

"Skipper and right wing-back Joe Edwards is set to miss a second successive match due to a sprained ankle.

"Also on the injury list are defender James Bolton and midfielder Alfie Lewis.”

How are supporters feeling ahead of Monday's match?

CE: “It is probably a mixture of excitement and nerves.

"It is a fifth home sell-out of the league campaign so around 16,000 fans will be at Home Park, including the travelling Sunderland supporters, so it should be a great occasion, but there is clearly a lot at stake for both sides.

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?