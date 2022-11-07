Patterson was on loan at Notts County in the National League this time last year but cemented his place as number one goalkeeper under Alex Neil as Sunderland won promotion to the Championship at Wembley, making a vital save from Sam Vokes in that play-off final.

He has started every league game this season and at the weekend made an excellent penalty save from Joe Ralls in the early stages of the contest. It ultimately wasn't enough to prevent a poor Black Cats performance leading to defeat, with Mark Harris converting Mahlon Romeo's cross-shot early in the second half.

But it did underline how impressive Patterson has been, with head coach Tony Mowbray admitting that his level of consistency has been a pleasant surprise for him since taking charge.

"I didn't know much about Anthony before I arrived, but he's been a positive for us," Mowbray said.

"He's a big lad, a lovely kid who is very quiet and gets on with the job, which he does really well. He's got good hands, he fills the goal well. He's a good goalkeeper who has still got loads of improving in him.

"I always look at the talent, rather than the age. You do normally know that in a player so young there is going to be inconsistency along the way, and yet we haven't seen that from Anthony yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

"He has been very consistent and we're all happy with his progress. He has to keep working hard and hopefully help the team get some more positive results."

Attention now turns to Sunderland's final game before the World Cup break, a trip to Birmingham City in which Mowbray will be without Luke O'Nien due to suspension.

As it stands young right-back Trai Hume is poised to return to the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an opportunity for someone else, we had Trai Hume there on the bench today," Mowbray said.