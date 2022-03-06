It was known that striker Nathan Broadhead was closing in on a first-team return after over two months out with a hamstring injury, yet this was the first time he’d even been back in the matchday squad since December.

The Everton loanee lasted 70 minutes, as Sunderland boss Alex Neil changed his side’s shape to play with a 3-4-1-2 system and match the opposition up.

Neil said after the game his decision was primarily to stop Charlton’s two strikers having two-v-two situations against the Black Cats’ centre-backs.

Yet the change also allowed Sunderland to play with two natural strikers, with Broadhead reviving his partnership alongside Ross Stewart, a combination which flourished earlier in the season.

Stewart has scored 22 goals this campaign, yet there has been an over-reliance on the Scot in recent months.

Broadhead has scored eight goals this term, five in the league, yet Sunderland’s next highest scorer is Elliot Embleton with five.

But while the Black Cats weren’t able to find a way past Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray here, they created more chances than in previous weeks.

Broadhead was often the player dropping slightly deeper than Stewart as he tried to link up play and win knock downs when his strike partner went up for headers.

While Broadhead was dispossessed on a couple of occasions he was still comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, showing good footwork to win a free-kick on the edge of Charlton’s box before half-time. Alex Pritchard’s effort was subsequently tipped over by MacGillivray.

There was then a moment in the second half when Broadhead moved the ball quickly to cut in from the right, before his shot was blocked by defender Jason Pearce.

For a player who has been sidelined for an extended period, the 23-year-old forward looked sharp, strong and was regularly involved, with Sunderland dominating possession for large spells.

If his performances earlier in the season are anything to go by, there will be a lot more to come from Broadhead.

On a day when Sunderland slipped out of the play-off places, the striker’s return comes at a timely moment.

