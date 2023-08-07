The Black Cats and other first-round winning clubs in the Carabao Cup won’t pocket any prize money.

Even if Sunderland come through the next round of the competition, the Wearsiders still won’t earn a penny in prize money.

The Carabao Cup doesn’t offer any prize money until the semi-final stage, where clubs will earn £25,000 for reaching the last four.

But it is worth noting that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10% heading to the EFL.

Sunderland are selling tickets for the clash against Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light for £5 on their website currently.

That means if Sunderland can sell around 15,000 tickets (rough guesstimate) both clubs could earn around £33,750 each with the EFL taking home around £7,500.

Sunderland could be set for a bigger windfall if they draw a club with a big stadium capacity or have a good run of home draws at the Stadium of Light.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs who have games selected for television.

Sunderland’s game against Crewe has not been selected for television but teams that do welcome cameras in round one will scoop £75,000 each.

£100,000 in facility fees is on offer for televised games in round three, whilst £125,000 can be made through rounds three to five. But Sunderland will only pocket that money if one of their games is picked to be shown on TV.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000