How much are Sunderland owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori worth?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland co-owers Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori feature prominently during Sunderland Til I Die season three - but how much money are the pair reportedly worth?

Here, we take a look at the estimated net worth of the pair after the release of the latest instalment of the Netflix docu-series:

How much money is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reportedly worth?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is thought to be around £2billion and that would make him the 17th richest owner in the Premier League should Sunderland be promoted from the Championship.

The Louis-Dreyfus family founded the Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851 and the company has been involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping and finance over the years.

The company made over $1billion in profit during the last fiscal year, according to Fortune, though Kyril Louis-Dreyfus does not have full control of the company. The organisation employs over 22,000 people.

His father, Robert, was also the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saachi and a previous owner of Olympique de Marseille before he passed away in 2009. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' mother, Margarita, has a current net worth of £2.7billion, according to Forbes.

How much money is Juan Sartori reportedly worth?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juan Sartori's wealth stands close to £80million it is thought with the Urguryan businessmen also having an interest in Monaco, where his father-in-law, Dmitry Rybolovlev, is the majority owner and president.