That’s after the Black Cats’ League One clash with Lincoln City was postponed following several international call-ups to Michael Appleton’s Imps side.

But there are still some fixtures to be played in the third tier this weekend – and they could impact Lee Johnson’s Sunderland…

Here, we take a look at the scheduled games and the impact the could have on Sunderland this weekend:

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

First up, we have Wycombe’s clash with Portsmouth. Gareth Ainsworth’s side are currently three points and one place ahead of Sunderland but could extend that gap to six points with a win.

Worthing noting, though, that the Black Cats have two games in hand on Wycombe whatever happens but after four seasons in League One, fans would prefer points on the board.

Traditional rivals Portsmouth are currently down in 14th place under the stewardship of Danny Cowley but close the gap on Sunderland to just five points with a win.

Again, though, whatever happens in the Wycombe-Portsmouth game, Sunderland will have two games in hand over the south coast club.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday face Gillingham at Hillsborough this weekend.

After thrashing Sunderland 3-0 earlier this month, the Owls are right on the Cats’ heels in the league table and a win would mean that Darren Moore’s side would draw level on points with the Wearsiders.

Ipswich Town are set to face Oxford United at Portman Road too. A win for the away side would see them leapfrog Sunderland in the table, whilst a home win would see them just two points behind Johnson’s men.

MK Dons too could overtake Sunderland in the table if they manage a win against Cambridge United whilst Burton could close the gap on Sunderland to just three points if they overcome Charlton Athletic.

Lastly, surprise package Plymouth Argyle could pull further away from Sunderland if they overcome Accrington Stanley.

Plymouth are currently second behind Wigan Athletic at the moment on 33 points, meaning a win would create an eight point gap between Argyle and Sunderland, with the Wearsiders having two games in hand over them.

In short, there’s a real possibility Sunderland could find themselves out of the play-off places should results go against them.

