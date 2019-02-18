How many points Sunderland and rivals Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth need to secure automatic promotion
Sunderland have slipped to fourth in League One - but how many points do they need to secure automatic promotion?
We've taken a look at the last 20 teams to win automatic promotion from the third tier and where they've been after 31 games.
1. 2018/19: Sunderland
Points after 31 games: 59
2. 2017/18 Winners: Wigan
Points after 31 games: 66''Total points: 98
3. 2017/18 Runners-up: Blackburn
Points after 31 games: 60''Total points: 96
4. 2016/17 Winners: Sheffield United
Points after 31 games: 63''Total points: 100
