Sunderland have picked up 59 points after 31 games in League One this season.

How many points Sunderland and rivals Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth need to secure automatic promotion

Sunderland have slipped to fourth in League One - but how many points do they need to secure automatic promotion?

We've taken a look at the last 20 teams to win automatic promotion from the third tier and where they've been after 31 games.

Points after 31 games: 59

1. 2018/19: Sunderland

Points after 31 games: 59
Points after 31 games: 66
Total points: 98

2. 2017/18 Winners: Wigan

Points after 31 games: 66''Total points: 98
Points after 31 games: 60
Total points: 96

3. 2017/18 Runners-up: Blackburn

Points after 31 games: 60''Total points: 96
Points after 31 games: 63
Total points: 100

4. 2016/17 Winners: Sheffield United

Points after 31 games: 63''Total points: 100
