How many points Sunderland and rivals Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth need to secure automatic promotion

We've taken a look at the last 20 teams to win automatic promotion from the third tier and where they've been after 31 games.

1. 2018/19: Sunderland Points after 31 games: 59 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2017/18 Winners: Wigan Points after 31 games: 66''Total points: 98 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 2017/18 Runners-up: Blackburn Points after 31 games: 60''Total points: 96 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 2016/17 Winners: Sheffield United Points after 31 games: 63''Total points: 100 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more