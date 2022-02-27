That goes without saying while it remains unclear which division the Black Cats will be playing in next term, yet the 26-year-old has less than six months left on his lapsing contract.

Gooch joined Sunderland’s youth set-up in 2012 and is closing in on his 200th senior appearance for the club.

The USA international is at an age where his best years should still be ahead of him, while his performance in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Wigan showed what he can offer.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Wigan.

Gooch wasn’t someone who immediately stood out, yet his workrate and tenacity helped give the side a much-needed lift.

The winger’s place in the side came under threat last month, as Sunderland signed offensive wide players Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, yet Gooch started ahead of both at the DW Stadium.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil changed formation to adopt a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system, with Alex Pritchard helping Ross Stewart to press from the front in a central position.

The team’s front two were supported by their team-mates whenever the ball was passed into midfield or out to the flanks.

Gooch was a key part of that on the right, as he repeatedly closed down former Sunderland winger James McClean, who started at left-back for the Latics but struggled to make an impact.

McClean has still impressed for Wigan as a full-back, registering a goal and an assist against Crewe earlier this month, yet he didn’t enjoy the same freedom here.

Gooch also caused problems on the counter attack, when he was able to travel at speed with the ball and relieve some pressure in difficult moments.

The winger’s versatility has proved useful for Sunderland in recent years, yet it has also left question marks over his best position.

After recovering from a minor calf issue earlier this month, Gooch will know he needs to perform consistently if he is to kick on at a crucial stage of his career.

The winger showed what he can offer at Wigan, and his inclusion helped bring balance to a struggling side.

Hopefully there is more to come.

