Luke O'Nien says Sunderland have made a 'great addition' in Dan Ballard, and added that he knew this even before the pair played so well in the first half of Sunderland's abandoned friendly against Rangers.

Ballard starred against the Black Cats the season before last as Blackpool stormed to promotion via the League One play-offs, with O'Nien joking that Sunderland wouldn't have got past the Northern Ireland international in three days of football.

O'Nien seems likely to return to his midfield role when Danny Batth and Bailey Wright are back up to match fitness, with both potentially involved when Sunderland face AS Roma on Wednesday morning.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

But he made an excellent impression against Rangers on Saturday night, and was impressed with Ballard's debut alongside him.

"We've been playing together in training this week out here in Portugal, I imagine because we were going to play together against Rangers," O'Nien said.

"I've built up a really good relationship with him.

"I remember playing against him two seasons ago when he was on loan at Blackpool and the first thing I said to him when he joined us was that we could have been playing against him for another three days and we still wouldn't have scored!

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

"I remember he was just brilliant at the back.

"He's a great addition to our team, not just as a player but as a human as well."

O'Nien also hailed the permanent arrival of Jack Clarke, after the winger signed a four-year deal to return to Wearside over the weekend.

The 27-year-old said the continuity from last season's promotion campaign will be vital as the Black Cats look to establish themselves at second-tier level.

Though O'Nien's own Championship experience is minimal, he's confident that there is the know-how in the group to hit the ground running.

"Clarkey produced some magic for us last season and really contributed towards our promotion - big moments and that last minute assist against Sheffield Wednesday that got us into the final," O'Nien said.

"It's good to see faces who were so important last year and to keep a lot of that group together - Bailey Wright has signed a new contract, Goochy has signed a new contract, Pat

Roberts has signed a new contract.

"Keeping those guys is so important because all bring their own strongpoints to the team.

"I've played in the Championship before - for about three-and-a-half minutes!

"But I'm looking forward to playing there for real now," he added.

"We've got players who have played at that level and above, so we're looking to use their experience to help everybody who hasn't played there.

"You've got the likes of Pritch, Danny Batth, Pat Roberts, Bailey Wright, and these guys are setting the standards in training.

"We've got to keep on working and it's important we carry on here and come back from Portugal in the best possible shape, and more importantly that when that first game of the season comes around, we are ready."