Ellis Taylor, who is on loan at Hartlepool, also featured for the young Black Cats, who found themselves three goals down at half-time in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

After a tough 45 minutes, Graeme Murty’s side did improve after the break, as Huggins’s cross from the right was headed into his own net by Southampton defender Olly Lancashire.

Dajaku then squandered a decent chance to cut the deficit further but missed the target after a powerful run.

Academy of Light

The German wasn’t even named in the first-team squad to face Cardiff on Saturday but started on the left for the young Black Cats here.

Dajaku also had an early chance to open the scoring when he won the ball in the final third, before his low shot was saved by goalkeeper Ollie Wright. After that Southampton took control.

Following a mix up at the back, Ben Crompton brought down Southampton’s Jimmy Jay Morgan in the 18th minute, which allowed the latter to convert from the penalty spot.

It got worse for Sunderland nine minutes later when Crompton’s back pass to goalkeeper Jacob Carney was quickly closed down by Morgan, who managed to block the ball into the Sunderland net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton added a third when Tyler Dibling slotted home from inside the box, and it could have been more before half-time.

The ball somehow stayed out after Sam Bellis' shot hit Sunderland defender Zak Johnson and smacked the post.

Sunderland made a better start to the second half as Lancashire’s own goal gave them a foothold in the contest.

The hosts continued to apply more pressure as Taylor saw an effort saved. The attacker then delivered a low cross into the box moments later which Thompson turned just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murty’s side will now prepare for a trip to Wolves in the league next week.

Sunderland XI: Carney, Huggins, Crompton, Johnson, Newall, Burke (Kachosa, 82), Chiabi (Rigg, 60), Dajaku, Taylor, Spellman (Kelly, 79), Thompson