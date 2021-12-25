Finding the right balance between having a group too big or too small can be tricky during a long and arduous campaign, which has already included a run to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and four games in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Yet back in September Johnson appeared relatively happy with the make-up of his team. The Black Cats made eight changes for a cup game at Wigan, yet the starting XI remained relatively strong and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Sunderland’s resources have decreased since then, though, and there are some glaring gaps as we approach the January transfer window.

Long-term injuries to Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Niall Huggins have left Johnson short out wide, at full-back and in central midfield.

Nathan Broadhead has also been sidelined with another hamstring injury, while Denver Hume, Corry Evans and Dennis Cirkin are only just returning to action.

The aforementioned absences have prompted Johnson to change his system to play with a back three and wing-backs, which could also alter Sunderland’s approach in the transfer market.

Johnson would prefer to revert to a 4-2-3-1 system if possible, meaning there would be more incentives to recall either Jack Diamond or Josh Hawkes, who have impressed on loan at Harrogate and Tranmere respectively in League Two.

The situation at full-back isn’t as precarious as it was a few weeks ago, though, with Cirkin and Hume now available again.

Johnson said in the summer he wanted at least three players in that area, and spoke about the idea of playing with inverted full-backs which would allow defenders to cut inside onto their stronger foot.

If Carl Winchester continues to play in defence, the Black Cats have the desired three options in that position. Still, the Northern Irishman has been needed in midfield due to a shortage there.

With centre-back Frederik Alves likely to return to parent club West Ham, what Sunderland really need is someone, whether on loan or on a permanent deal, who can play as a central defender or at full-back.

The value of having players who can play in several positions shouldn’t be understated.

There is also a bigger concern up front, depending on the extent of Broadhead’s injury.

The club were looking to sign a third recognised striker in the summer but a loan move for Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison didn’t materialise.

Assuming Broadhead’s injury does rule the forward out for a number of weeks, that would leave under-23s players Will Harris and Benji Kimpioka as Sunderland’s back-up options for Ross Stewart.

While Dan Neil has shown it is possible for a younger player to step up and perform in the first team, it’s unrealistic to expect such a rapid trajectory from others.

There are multiple positions where the Black Cats are just an injury or two away from a concerning situation, meaning more support is needed next month.

