The challenge left both players on the ground, yet O’Nien, fueled with adrenaline, rose to his knees, clenched his fists and let out a huge roar while surrounded by around 46,000 Black Cats supporters.

It was an underrated moment on a hugely emotional weekend for everyone associated with Sunderland.

The joy, relief and emotion at the full-time whistle was palpable, as players dropped to ground with many holding their arms aloft.

Sunderland players with the League One play-off trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed from Wembley Stadium:

Juan Sartori’s singing

It wasn’t just the Sunderland players and staff who were celebrating at the full-time whistle.

In the directors box Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by several guests, including his brother Maurice.

Juan Sartori was also in attendance and could be seen belting out the words to Oasis’ Wonderwall as it was played over the speakers during the trophy presentation.

Elliot Embleton’s reception

After scoring the opener in the 12th minute, Elliot Embleton was then replaced by Jack Clake as Alex Neil made his first substitution on the hour mark.

Embleton walked off the pitch in front of the Sunderland fans and left the field to chants of: "Elliot Embleton, he’s one of our own.”

When the playmaker finally reached the dugout he was given a big high five by Neil for his efforts.

Emblton has now been on the winning side in a League One play-off final for two years in a row, after helping Blackpool win at Wembley during a loan spell last season.

Impressive Ross Stewart stat

What a season it’s been for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

His goal to double the Black Cats’ advantage in the 79th minute was his 26th of the season, and fifth against Wycombe.

Only two Sunderland players have scored more times in a single campaign, with Kevin Phillips netting 30 goals in the 1999/2000 season and Charlie Wyke bagging 31 last term.

A tribute to Louise Wanless.

In the Sunderland dressing room the club paid tribute to their former media and communication boss Louise Wanless.

Louise, 52, sadly passed away last year following a battle with illness, which led to an outpouring of tributes from the football community.

A Sunderland shirt with the name ‘Wanless’ was on show at Wembley, while the club tweeted: “For you, Lou” amid the full-time celebrations.

Adebayo Akinfenwa shows his class

Finally, this game marked the last professional appearance for Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa – who has announced his retirement as a player.

The 40-year-old came on to replace midfielder Dominic Gape with 15 minutes remaining but wasn’t able to alter the course of the match.

“To be fair Sunderland were the better team on the day and we give that, that happens in football sometimes,” Akinfenwa told Sky Sports.