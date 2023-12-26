Sunderland travel to Hull City in the Championship today after their disappointing defeat to Coventry City last weekend.

Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat in Beale's first game as head coach, which he has admitted was an 'eye-opener'. Sunderland created several good chances to score but their long-running lack of ruthlessness in front of goal came back to haunt them once again.

Beale faces a battle to win over supporters underwhelmed by his selection as Tony Mowbray's successor and said he had no issue taking any criticism coming his way as a result of Saturday's defeat. He has made it clear to his dressing room that he expects a response, nevertheless.