How it unfolded as Jack Clarke's magic gives Michael Beale's Sunderland a vital Boxing Day win against Hull City in Championship

Sunderland travel to Hull City in the Championship today after their disappointing defeat to Coventry City last weekend.
By James Copley
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Michael Beale said post-match he is happy to take the flak for Sunderland's heavy defeat to Coventry City but has urged his dressing room to respond at Hull City this afternoon.

Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat in Beale's first game as head coach, which he has admitted was an 'eye-opener'. Sunderland created several good chances to score but their long-running lack of ruthlessness in front of goal came back to haunt them once again.

Beale faces a battle to win over supporters underwhelmed by his selection as Tony Mowbray's successor and said he had no issue taking any criticism coming his way as a result of Saturday's defeat. He has made it clear to his dressing room that he expects a response, nevertheless.

Hull City pose another significant test, currently sitting in the top six – here, we’ll have live updates throughout the day from the MKM Stadium.

LIVE: Hull City vs Sunderland: Michael Beale's side look to bounce back from Coventry thrashing

16:58 GMT

Sunderland win!!!!

Jack Clarke's goal is enough for Michael Beale's side on the road!

16:52 GMT

16:46 GMT

GOAL SUNDERLAND

16:36 GMT

Sub incoming for Sunderland

Pritchard replaces Roberts

16:32 GMT

69 - Chances for both Sunderland and Hull City, the game is REALLY opening up now. The home side look the more dangerous to my eye, though...

16:32 GMT

16:25 GMT

62 - Sunderland are once again tidy on the ball as Clarke has a shot blocked before Aouchiche fires wide

16:24 GMT

Double sub for Hull City

Lokilo and Christie replace Connolly and Coyle.

16:20 GMT

16:17 GMT

55 - Clarke wins a corner for Sunderland

