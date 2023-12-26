How it unfolded as Jack Clarke's magic gives Michael Beale's Sunderland a vital Boxing Day win against Hull City in Championship
Michael Beale said post-match he is happy to take the flak for Sunderland's heavy defeat to Coventry City but has urged his dressing room to respond at Hull City this afternoon.
Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat in Beale's first game as head coach, which he has admitted was an 'eye-opener'. Sunderland created several good chances to score but their long-running lack of ruthlessness in front of goal came back to haunt them once again.
Beale faces a battle to win over supporters underwhelmed by his selection as Tony Mowbray's successor and said he had no issue taking any criticism coming his way as a result of Saturday's defeat. He has made it clear to his dressing room that he expects a response, nevertheless.
Hull City pose another significant test, currently sitting in the top six – here, we’ll have live updates throughout the day from the MKM Stadium.
Sunderland win!!!!
Jack Clarke's goal is enough for Michael Beale's side on the road!
GOAL SUNDERLAND
Sub incoming for Sunderland
Pritchard replaces Roberts
69 - Chances for both Sunderland and Hull City, the game is REALLY opening up now. The home side look the more dangerous to my eye, though...
62 - Sunderland are once again tidy on the ball as Clarke has a shot blocked before Aouchiche fires wide
Double sub for Hull City
55 - Clarke wins a corner for Sunderland