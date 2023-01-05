The young Black Cats had already been eliminated from the competition ahead of their final group match, which had been rearranged after the original fixture was postponed in November due to fog.

Ellis Taylor came back into the Sunderland side following a loan spell at Hartlepool, yet it was a difficult afternoon for Graeme Murty’s side against a quicker and sharper Wolves team.

An Owen Hesketh hat-trick, including one from the penalty spot, followed Harvey Griffiths’ opener to give the visitors an unassailable lead before half-time.

Michael Spellman managed to pull a goal back after the break, with Wolves’ intensity dropping and both sides using four substitutions.

Ethan Kachosa was then sent off for Sunderland when he received a second yellow card for a late tackle three minutes from time.

Griffiths’ opener came after just eight minutes when he cut inside from the left, beating Oliver Bainbridge and Spellman, before sending a low shot past goalkeeper Adam Richardson from the edge of the box.

Wolves had more chances before Hesketh added a second midway through the first half, finishing from close-range after Griffiths' cutback.

At the other end Sunderland struggled to retain possession, with Taylor’s free-kick, which went just over the crossbar, the closest they came to pulling one back in the first half.

That chance came after the hosts had fallen three goals down, though, as Hesketh was allowed too much space in the box to convert Tyler Roberts’ first-time cross.

Wolves’ penalty then came six minutes before half-time when Cameron Jessup brought down Farmer, allowing Hesketh to complete the scoring and his hat-trick.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for their Premier League 2, Division 2, match against Middlesbrough at Eppleton on Monday, January 9.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Kachosa, Bainbridge, Jessup (Pye, 55), Wilson, Scott (Moore, 73), Middlemas (Chiabi, 66), Burke (Robinson, 66), Gardiner, Spellman, Taylor

Subs not used: Cameron

Wolves U21s XI: Arinbjornsson, Birtwhistle, Keto-Diyawa, Griffiths (Ojinnaka, 61), Tipon, Pono, Roberts (Scott, 81), Scilluna (Mabete, 69), Fraser, Hesketh (Barnett, 61), Farmer