The second half was more reminiscent of a basketball match as both sides found space on the break, with the young Black Cats regularly stretched at the back.

Still, after falling 3-0 down in the first half, Boro always appeared in control, before a Caden Kelly brace, as well as goals from Micheal Spellman, Ellis Taylor and Ethan Moore for the hosts.

Boro handed starts to their second-choice senior goalkeeper Liam Roberts, as well as first-team players Marc Bola and Matthew Hoppe for the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty.

The opening goal came after just five minutes when Sunderland defender Ben Crompton conceded possession, presenting Hoppe with an early chance which the striker converted at the second attempt.

While Boro went close again when Jack Stott hit the bar, Sunderland made a contest of the fixture and almost drew level as Roberts made two sharp saves to deny Spellman and keep out Chris Rigg’s long-range effort.

Those moments proved decisive as Boro scored twice in the final eight minutes of the half, with Willis and Finch converting after runs down the visitors’ left.

Bola was also forced off with an injury before the interval, yet Boro’s pressure continued at the start of the second half, with substitute Joe Gibson beating Nathan Newall in the box and beating Jacob Carney at the keeper’s near post.

Spellman pulled one back immediately before the match descended into chaos.

Hoppe and Finch both added another goal each before Stott scored Boro’s seventh, with the hosts always maintaining a three-goal advantage until the very end.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for Friday’s league fixture against Norwich at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland U21s XI: Carney, Wilson, Crompton, Pye (Bainbridge, 58), Newall, Sonha, Rigg (Burke, 75), Middlemas (Kelly, 58), Spellman, Taylor, Gardiner (Moore, 46)

Subs not used: Richardson

Goals: Spellman, Taylor, Moore, Kelly (x2)

Middlesbrough U21s XI: Roberts, Gitau, Lindo, Bilongo, Bola (Gibson, 36), Willis, Stott, Boyd-Munce, John (Woolston, 64), Finch, Hoppe

Subs not used: Sivi, Simpson, Metcalfe