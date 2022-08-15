Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two early goals from Villa winger Declan Frith meant the young Black Cats were always up against it in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, while forward Brad Young also grabbed a brace either side of half-time.

Sunderland are still looking to appoint a permanent under-21s boss, with under-18s lead coach John Hewitson coaching the side on an interim basis.

Hewitson handed starts to new signings Callum Wilson, who started at right-back, and Max Thompson, who led the line, against Villa, while trialist Ben Woods was also named in the starting XI.

Woods, 19, came through the youth system at Manchester United before signing a contract at Burnley, which expired earlier this summer.

It was a tough start for the young Black Cats, though, as two similar goals from Frith inside seven minutes gave the visitors a commanding lead.

The Villa wideman produced two neat finishes after passes in behind the Sunderland defence, both of which were out of reach for goalkeeper Harrison Bond.

Sunderland responded to the early setbacks and almost pulled a goal back when Ethan Kacosa hit the post in the 9th minute.

The match began to settle after that, with Villa pressing high up the pitch and applying pressure on Sunderland’s backline.

Yet, after a more competitive spell, the hosts were caught out again just before half-time, when Tyreik Wright cut inside of defender Cameron Jessup and curled another effort beyond Bond.

It didn’t get much better for Sunderland in the second half after a cross from the left appeared to have been cleared, before it was sent back into the area and headed home by Young.

Caden Kelly went close for the young Black Cats in the second half, yet Villa keeper Oliver Zych had little to deal with.

Sunderland substitute Ben Middlemas then hit the bar in stoppage-time.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for a trip to Derby on Sunday, August 21.

Sunderland XI: Bond, Wilson, Newall, Woods, Johnson, Jessup, Kachosa, Sohna (Chiabi, 64), Thompson (Middlemas, 85), Kelly, Spellman