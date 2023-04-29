It looked as if the injuries in Tony Mowbray’s ranks had finally caught up with them when the visitors twice struck from set pieces to give them what looked like an unsurmountable lead in the second half, but the Black Cats again dug deep to take something from the contest.

Luke O’Nien’s close-range effort brought the hosts back into it and with just moments left of stoppage time, Patrick Roberts curled a stunning effort into the far corner to rescue a point and leave the home support with something to hold onto ahead of the final day.

Mowbray had warned his Sunderland side in the build up to the game of the dangers of over-committing against a Watford side dangerous in transition, and the early signs were good as the Black Cats probed without being cavalier amid a fevered Stadium of Light atmosphere.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray watches on

Though one driving run and cross from Ken Sema caused problems, it was the home side who were mostly in control early on, Ekwah forced a relatively simple stop from Bachmann before Amad whipped a free kick from range just wide of the hear post.

The hosts were the architects of their own downfall shortly after, their promising work undone by a poor giveaway of possession that led to a Watford corner. The injuries to Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and countless others then eventually caught up with them, Kabesele able to climb highest inside the penalty box to head home an effort that left Patterson with no chance.

Sunderland responded well, a wicked cross from the ever-dangerous Clarke headed just wide of his near post by Porteous. Amad then drew another save from Bachmann as he cut in from the right, Clarke’s follow-up blocked well by the last defender.

The frustration for Sunderland was that though Watford did have some dangerous moments on the break, the hosts were finding a way to play through them and just couldn’t find the final ball. Roberts almost levelled the scores when Amad set him away, but his effort was wide of the far post and as the interval approached the home side were increasingly frustrated. Too often the crucial pass was just beyond a team-mate, and in truth it felt as if the break would come at a good time – allowing them to a chance to reset and regain their poise.

It was an edgy start to the second half and Sunderland were fortunate to emerge unscathed when Sarr drove into the box, his deflected cross stopped by Patterson and somehow not ending up in the home goal.

Sunderland responded and drew a fine save from Bachmann when Hume met a cross at the back post, and the chance to follow up was spurned as Amad failed to connect.

Slowly but surely the hosts began to build a spell of pressure, Gelhardt and Roberts seeing efforts blocked as Watford were pushed deeper and deeper.

The pattern then followed the same as the first, a rare Watford foray forward yielding another corner and another goal. This time it was Porteous who got ahead of his marker, a deft header into the far corner seemingly leaving Sunderland down and out.

Yet there was hope within minutes, O’Nien turning a header onto the crossbar and being there to convert from close range when Pritchard volleyed back towards goal from the edge of the area. It was almost level within seconds, Roberts’ strike blocked by Porteous and deflected just wide of the post.

The decibels inside the Stadium of Light were rising but from there Watford were able to take the sting out of the game, the home side increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of the contest.

It looked as if Sunderland were heading for a frustrating defeat when Clarke blazed over from a promising position in the box, but they kept pressing and the winger was the calmest head in the Stadium as he drew two defenders and resisted the urge to shoot from the edge of the box. Instead he fed Roberts in space, and from there his team-mate curled a glorious effort into the far corner.

There was time for one last attack as Clarke again picked up a good position, but the visitors were just able to recover and deny Amad a shooting opportunity, forcing Sunderland to settle for a point.

It may well not be enough to get them into the top six on the final day, but the deafening noise and support at the full-time whistle reflected the spirit that had again been on show in those closing stages.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil (Michut, 74), Ekwah (Pritchard, 57); Roberts, Amad, Clarke; Gelhardt (Ba, 74)

Subs: Bass, Taylor, Lihadji, Anderson

Watford XI: Bachmann; Andrews (Hoedt, 87), Porteous, Kabasele, Kamara; Asprilla (Bacuna, 57), Sarr (N’Gakia, 81), Louza, Choudhury, Sema; Davis

Subs: Hamer, Kone, Araujo, Morris

Bookings: Choudhury, 10 Porteous, 18 Clarke, 65 Davis, 65 O’Nien, 78 Amad, 84

