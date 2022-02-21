How it played out as Alex Neil and Steve Bruce watch West Brom Under-23s beat Sunderland Under-23s
Sunderland head coach Alex Neil and assistant Martin Canning were once again at Eppleton CW as the club’s under-23 side were beaten 1-0 by West Brom.
Albion boss Steve Bruce was also in attendance for the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, as forward Quevin Castro scored the game’s only goal 11 minutes after half-time.
Sunderland were without Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce, who were both forced off with ankle injuries against Wigan in the Premier League Cup last week.
It meant that three trialists, winger Michael Spellman plus defenders Ugonna Emenike and Scott Holding, were handed starts.
Spellman went the closest to opening the scoring for the hosts in the first half, as he was set up by Ellis Taylor before hitting the post with a low effort in the 30th minute.
That effort occurred between two fine saves by Black Cats goalkeeper Jacob Carney, who was alert to repel Rico Richards’ effort when the forward went through on goal.
West Brom went close again seven minutes before half-time, when Jamie Andrews’ shot from distance was palmed away by Carney to the keeper’s right.
The visitors started the second half on the front foot, as Carney was called upon again to tip Andrews’ header over the bar.
Castro then opened the scoring when he converted a low shot from Mo Faal’s headed knock-down.
Sunderland responded after falling behind, though, and were inches away from drawing level, as Harrison Sonha picked out Caden Kelly in the box. The latter’s low cross was just beyond the reach of Ethan Kachosa.
Carney continued his impressive performance when he pushed Caleb Taylor’s header over the bar from a corner.
Sunderland managed to apply more pressure as the second half wore on, yet visiting goalkeeper Ted Cann wasn’t really tested.
A late Kachosa shot was comfortably saved by Cann seven minutes from time.
The young Black Cats will now prepare for another home game against Stoke City in the league next Monday.
Sunderland XI: Carney, Johnson, Emenike, Jessup (Fieldson, 45), Kachosa, Sonha, Scott, Holding, Spellman, Taylor, Kelly
Unused subs: Richardson, Jones, Gardiner, Gyimah
