Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku all played 90 minutes, while Benji Kimpioka was replaced at half time.

Yet it was a disappointing night for the young Black Cats as a second-half brace from Owen Dodgson gave the visitors all three points in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.

Batth, who was the only overaged player at 31, has been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks but has stepped up his recovery at the Academy of Light.

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil was also in attendance, yet this may have raised more questions than answers for the Scot.

The early signs were promising for the hosts, with Dajaku looking particularly lively on the right.

An overlapping run from Ethan Kachosa was spotted by the German in the fifth minute, before the former’s cross was headed goalwards by triallist Michael Spellman, forcing Burnley goalkeeper Sam Waller into an excellent save.

Dajaku then saw a low effort saved by Waller after he was set up by Embleton. The latter then turned provider for Sam Wilding, whose close-range header was saved in the 20th minute.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, though, and, after a bright start, Sunderland’s intensity dropped as passes began to go astray.

The visitors created a few half chances before the interval, yet Hoffmann hadn't been overly tested in the opening 45 minutes.

Burnley then took the lead in the 61st minute when Dodgson broke down the left and beat the Sunderland keeper with a low finish.

It then got worse for the hosts as Hoffmann conceded possession with a careless throw, allowing Burnley to break down the left again before Dodgson doubled their advantage.

The under-23s’ next match will come away at Norwich on Friday, April 1, before a home fixture against Aston Villa on Monday, April 18.

Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Kachosa, Batth, Xhemajli, Dunne (Dyce, 62), Scott, Wilding, Spellman, Embleton, Dajaku, Kimpioka (Steels, 45)

Subs not used: Carney, Sonha, Jessup

