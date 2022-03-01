Cast your minds back to the summer and Sunderland had a very busy window. Bayern Munich loanees joined the club, as did a new club captain.

Their summer arrivals have had a varied impact at the Stadium of Light this season, as have the players that departed Wearside this summer.

Some are enjoying promotion pushes in various leagues, including a few that have damaged Sunderland’s promotion push in the process, whilst others have struggled for game time at their new clubs.

But just where are these departures now and how have these players got on since leaving Sunderland?

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s twelve summer departures are getting on since leaving Wearside:

1. Max Power: Wigan Athletic The 28-year-old made his return to Wigan in the summer, just two years since leaving the Latics to join Sunderland on a permanent transfer. He has been an almost ever-present this season and has played a key role in Wigan’s quest for automatic promotion. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. George Dobson: Charlton Athletic Dobson joined Sunderland in 2019, however, he failed to nail down a regular starting spot and had a spell on loan at AFC Wimbledon before joining Charlton in the summer. The midfielder has become a regular at The Valley and has started 20 consecutive league fixtures. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Remi Matthews: Crystal Palace Signed as a backup to Lee Burge, Matthews became involved midway through last season following the arrival of Johnson and the indifferent form of Burge. But much like his rival, the former Bolton Wanderers stopper struggled to hold down the No.1 spot. Matthews made a surprise move to Crystal Palace in the summer where he has since made just one appearance - that came in the Papa John’s Trophy where he conceded three against Sutton. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Grant Leadbitter: retired Leadbitter needs little introduction to Sunderland supporters with the midfielder enjoying two spells with his boyhood club. Leadbitter left the club at the end of his contract in May and announced his retirement from professional football in September. The 35-year-old had spells with Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town but it is with the Black Cats where his heart remained. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales