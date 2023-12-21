Michael Beale says he is relishing the prospect of leading Sunderland into the Wear-Tyne derby next month.

Beale was appointed as Sunderland's new head coach earlier this week and will play four Championship fixtures in a hectic schedule before the FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides have not faced each other since 2016 and have not been drawn against each other in the cup since 1956. Beale says his primary focus is on the upcoming Championship fixtures but says he is well aware of the significance of the fixture.

“You could be Sunderland manager and never get to play a derby," he said.

"How fortunate am I to have this opportunity? And fortunate is this young group of players to be able to play in a derby? How fortunate are the fans of both clubs that this game is in the eyeline as well? The FA Cup is a competition that we all grew up loving. "Maybe it’s lost a little bit in the last few years – but it certainly won’t have lost anything on the 6th of January when that game comes around. We’ve got a lot of football before that, but it’s fair to say that it’s already been mentioned a couple of times.”