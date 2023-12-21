'How fortunate...': Sunderland's new head coach gives first reaction to Newcastle United FA Cup draw
Sunderland's new head coach has been discussing the upcoming clash with Newcastle United
Michael Beale says he is relishing the prospect of leading Sunderland into the Wear-Tyne derby next month.
Beale was appointed as Sunderland's new head coach earlier this week and will play four Championship fixtures in a hectic schedule before the FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light.
The two sides have not faced each other since 2016 and have not been drawn against each other in the cup since 1956. Beale says his primary focus is on the upcoming Championship fixtures but says he is well aware of the significance of the fixture.
“You could be Sunderland manager and never get to play a derby," he said.
"How fortunate am I to have this opportunity? And fortunate is this young group of players to be able to play in a derby? How fortunate are the fans of both clubs that this game is in the eyeline as well? The FA Cup is a competition that we all grew up loving. "Maybe it’s lost a little bit in the last few years – but it certainly won’t have lost anything on the 6th of January when that game comes around. We’ve got a lot of football before that, but it’s fair to say that it’s already been mentioned a couple of times.”
The game is expected to be a sell out though many Sunderland fans have expressed frustration with the ticketing arrangements for the fixture, with the main supporter group hitting out at a lack of consultation from the club.