Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side finally ended their four-season stay in League One after a 2-0 at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers saw the Black Cats promoted to the Championship.

Goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to send a huge Sunderland crowd of around 48,000 fans dancing into the night.

Embleton opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute with a long-range strike.

Photo by Martin Swinney.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a tense second stanza, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson also made some important interventions before Stewart doubled the Wearsiders’ lead.

The win signalled the first time Sunderland had won at Wembley in front of supporters since 1973.

Following the game, several former Sunderland players left messages of congratulations on the club’s Instagram.

Derby hero Fabio Borini posted several red and white emojis while Benji Kimpioka, who left Sunderland earlier this season, added: “SUIIIIII.”

There were also emoji messages from former strikers Antione Semenyo and Martin Waghorn, with Vito Mannone posting: “Get in!!”

John O’Shea, Jozy Altidore, Dion Sanderson, Lorik Cana and Patrick van Aanholt added their own emoji messages on Sunderland’s Instagram, ranging from hearts to hands raised in celebration.

Ex-forward Victor Anichebe said: “Get in!! Repeat next season” with Phil Bardsley adding: “Well done the boys.”

Sunderland also paid tribute to Louise Wanless, the club’s long-serving media manager, who sadly passed away earlier this season.