Alex Neil’s side finally ended their four-season stay in League One after a 2-0 at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers saw the Black Cats promoted to the Championship.
Goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to send a huge Sunderland crowd of around 48,000 fans dancing into the night.
Embleton opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute with a long-range strike.
Most Popular
-
1
Red and white army! 21 stunning Sunderland fan pictures from Trafalgar Square takeover ahead of Wembley final
-
2
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Cats win promotion with stunning Wembley win over Wycombe
-
3
Sunderland 2 Wycombe Wanderers 0 RECAP: Story of the day as Cats are promoted to the Championship after Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart goals at Wembley
-
4
Watch the incredible full-time reaction as Sunderland beat Wycombe to win promotion to Championship
-
5
How ex-Sunderland stars Fabio Borini, Phil Bardsley and Vito Mannone reacted to Black Cats' promotion at Wembley
During a tense second stanza, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson also made some important interventions before Stewart doubled the Wearsiders’ lead.
The win signalled the first time Sunderland had won at Wembley in front of supporters since 1973.
Following the game, several former Sunderland players left messages of congratulations on the club’s Instagram.
Derby hero Fabio Borini posted several red and white emojis while Benji Kimpioka, who left Sunderland earlier this season, added: “SUIIIIII.”
There were also emoji messages from former strikers Antione Semenyo and Martin Waghorn, with Vito Mannone posting: “Get in!!”
John O’Shea, Jozy Altidore, Dion Sanderson, Lorik Cana and Patrick van Aanholt added their own emoji messages on Sunderland’s Instagram, ranging from hearts to hands raised in celebration.
Ex-forward Victor Anichebe said: “Get in!! Repeat next season” with Phil Bardsley adding: “Well done the boys.”
Sunderland also paid tribute to Louise Wanless, the club’s long-serving media manager, who sadly passed away earlier this season.
Ex-defender Anton Ferdinand stated that the tribute had warmed his heart with Manonne also responding that it was meant to be.