Former Sunderland star Julio Arca has admitted that he "couldn't" celebrate scoring against the Black Cats for Middlesbrough.

The Argentina youth international made the move to Wearside in 2000 and spent six seasons at the club, making 177 appearances.

However, following Sunderland's catastrophic relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2005-06 season, Arca was sold to Middlesbrough amid a scene of boardroom chaos at Sunderland as Bob Murray made way for Niall Quinn.

Arca, though, scored for Middlesbrough in 2007 against Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium in a 2-2 draw after Sunderland had won promotion back to the Premier League.

Grant Leadbitter, who would go on to play for the Teessiders, and Liam Miller netted for Sunderland while Arca and former Black Cats loanee Stewart Downing scored for Middlesbrough.

"I scored against Sunderland. It was a 2-2 draw at home (Riverside Stadium)."

Asked if he celebrated the goal, Arca said: "No, I didn't... I couldn't have celebrated against Sunderland. But it was typical, you play against your old team and everyone was saying, 'I bet you score...' and I ended up scoring!