The former Premier League referee explained his rationale to Football Insider after the Black Cats drew 1-1 at Plough Lane.

Hackett said: “When you look at that game, for the referee to issue 13 yellow cards and one red, that says to me that the referee lost control.

"Now, he may not have lost control of the game but he may have lost control of himself. His refereeing is ineffective.

Aiden O'Brien

“The yellow card is to be used as a warning. I think that referee needs some advice and some coaching so that he can make his future yellow cards more effective.”

Aiden O’Brien talks Portsmouth move

Ex-Sunderland striker Aiden O’Brien has lifted the lid on his move from Sunderland to Portsmouth in January and Lee Johnson’s decision not to play him.

He said: ‘I felt like there were times at Sunderland when I did well, and I thought I would’ve been credited with a few runs and starts in games.

‘It didn’t happen and it kept going back and forth.

"I wasn’t starting, so why? He (Johnson) couldn’t give me a reason. It came to a stage when I was quite fed up.

“It took a lot out of me mentally, it was draining.

‘So I just needed a fresh start and what better start than what I’ve had here so far.

“I can’t wait to keep it going.”

He added: “Sunderland have got a new manager now. He would’ve probably played me!

‘That’s the thing, but I think they will be alright. They should be alright.

“They are a big enough club to get over it. But I’m here now and as soon as I’m playing my mind is free.

“My mind is most free when I’m playing on that pitch. I just literally black out everything else and focus on doing a job for my team and scoring goals.

“That’s what I’ve done since I’ve started and managers I’ve played under all say the same thing. I’m a hard-working team player who mixes in with goals. That’s what I want to do here.”

