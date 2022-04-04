In his first 15 games in charge in all competitions, Parkinson’s record was played 15, won three, drawn four and lost eight.

That lead to serious fan pressure and although Parkinson did manage to turn Sunderland’s form around, he was denied the chance to finish the season following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The club then parted company with Parkinson the following campaign after 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town extended the club’s winless run in all competitions to five games, and left the Black Cats seventh in the table at the time.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Parkinson

The ex-Bradford manager’s successor Lee Johnson also failed to take the club up through the play-offs last season and was then sacked in the January of this campaign.

Since then, though, Parkinson has found a new home at non-league Wrexham – but how is he getting on?

In one of the most intriguing stories to come out of the National League in recent years, the Welsh club are now owned by Holywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds and co-chairman Rob McElhenney completed their high profile takeover in February 2021.

Indeed, the Deadpool star Reynolds made a surprise appearance for the Reds' FA Trophy last four clash against title rivals Stockport County.

He saw his club win 2-0 to secure their place in the showpiece against Bromley at Wembley.

As well as cup competitions, promotion-chasing Wrexham are also going well in the league and sit third in the table.

And although Wrexham are still pushing for the National League title, Parkinson believes a day out at Wembley is a great reward for the club’s fanbase and its unlikely owners.

"It is something to look forward to and we can put this firmly on the backburner. Concentrate on what we have got to do in the league," said Parkinson.

"But I don't think we can underestimate a final at Wembley, it is great for everybody and in particular the owners.

"Rob and Ryan, for them in their first season to take the club to Wembley, it is great for them and I am sure they will be over for the final and really enjoy it with all the supporters and all the players and their families."

Reynolds and McElhenney last made an appearance to watch Wrexham against Maidenhead last October.

Wrexham lost 3-2 and saw their first ever game at The Racecourse a couple of days later when the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Torquay.

Reynolds, however, has now witnessed his first Reds victory after watching Wrexham get the better of Stockport in front of more than 8,700 supporters to extend the unbeaten run to 11 matches,

"I am pleased that we have got a win for Ryan with him here because obviously we drew the Torquay game," said Parkinson.

"I am sure he will have had another taste of the atmosphere here at The Racecourse and the passion of our supporters, and the drive and determination of the team as well.

"There is a good spirit amongst the group, there is a real togetherness; not just within the group, a connection between the supporters and the players, and I can feel that."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.