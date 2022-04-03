Bailey Wright and Danny Batth were playing together for the first time but, as Harris pointed out, “dominated the middle of the pitch.”

For Batth this was his first appearance under Alex Neil, after over a month out with a niggling ankle issue.

Following an impressive debut against Portsmouth, the 31-year-old struggled in damaging defeats against Bolton and Cheltenham before his setback. He showed his worth here, though.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth. Picture by FRANK REID

Neil changed his side’s shape to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Gillingham, a tactic designed to be more offensive and operate with one less player behind the ball.

The inclusion of Batth alongside Wright was also to combat Gillingham’s long throw-ins and threat from set-pieces. It was a decision which had the desired effect, as the visitors failed to register a single shot on target, while their top scorer, 6 ft 2 striker Vadaine Oliver, struggled to make an impact.

Batth was well suited to the challenge as Gillingham, operating in a 5-3-2 formation, looked to go direct and relieve some pressure.

Sunderland often stopped the threat before it reached a dangerous area, though, with Batth winning seven of his aerial duels and Wright winning eight.

With space and time to play out from the back, Sunderland’s centre-backs were also comfortable receiving the ball from their goalkeeper before often picking out one of their full-backs with a short pass.

Clearly there will be tougher tests to come than a Gillingham side whose primary objective was to defend, and are the joint-second lowest scorers in the division.

Still, Sunderland have now kept five clean sheets in their last six matches which has given them a platform to build on.

It’s also encouraging how Neil can alter his side’s shape and defensive personnel depending on the opposition. Callum Doyle wasn’t even included in the squad against Gillingham, which was simply for tactical reasons.

As for Batth, a January signing who came with high expectations, his experience and physical presence provides another option for Sunderland’s improving backline.

