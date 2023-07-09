It is, of course, hard to judge a player in full from a 70-minute showing against non-league opposition during pre-season. However, the early signs from Hemir were promising at South Shields following his six-figure move from Benfica.

The main first impression when you look at Sunderland's new striker is his height. He is an extremely tall forward and stands at around six-foot-four inches - and that makes sense. After Ross Stewart's injury and Ellis Simms' recall to Everton last January, Tony Mowbray was left short up front both in numbers and stature.

Sunderland did sign Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United to aid their striking woes but at just five-feet-seven-inches, it was a tough assignment for the attacker to replicate what Stewart and Simms had offered Sunderland previously.

Hemir, however, is much more in the mould of Stewart and Simms physically. The Former Benfica man also showed some deft touches and a willingness to drop deep to get involved in the build-up.

There is no doubt that the Portugal youth international is an impressive player at first glance and looks physically quite dominant from a distance. However, against South Shields, Hemir didn't impose his physical attributes on the home side's defenders as much as most fans would have liked.

Hemir's signing comes after Sunderland were bullied during their second-leg loss in the Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Black Cats were blighted with injuries to the likes of Stewart, Dan Ballard and Danny Batth which forced Mowbray to field a pretty small team which proved to be one of the decisive factors in the tie slipping away from Sunderland.

The aforementioned Gelhardt battled well during that game but the ball wouldn't stick up front and the Wearsiders couldn't get a foothold in the game at Kenilworth Road. That deficiency has been addressed by Kristjaan Speakman with the signing of Hemir, who will now have to set about adjusting to the demands of English football.